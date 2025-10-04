App State’s goalline stand preserves 27-23 win over Oregon State

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Defensive back Myles Farmer made a game-saving tackle at the goal line on fourth down, and…

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Defensive back Myles Farmer made a game-saving tackle at the goal line on fourth down, and App State held off Oregon State 27-23 on Saturday.

The Mountaineers (3-2) stormed out to a 17-0 first-quarter lead, sparked by a 68-yard reception from Davion Dozier that set up Rashod Dubinion’s 2-yard touchdown run. JJ Kohl added a 6-yard scoring run, and Dominic De Freitas nailed a 49-yard field goal in the early surge.

Oregon State (0-6) battled back behind David Wells Jr., who ran for a 30-yard touchdown and caught a 3-yard pass from Maalik Murphy to trim the deficit to 17-14 at halftime.

Kohl threw his first career touchdown pass — a 28-yard strike to Dozier — to push the lead to 24-14 in the third quarter. The Beavers answered with Murphy’s 15-yard touchdown to Cornell Hatcher Jr. before De Freitas added a 45-yard field goal to make it 27-21.

App State’s defense came up big late, stopping Oregon State’s final drive with an interception. Dubinion’s fumble recovery on a safety denied Oregon State a possible go-ahead touchdown shortly after the Mountaineers’ goalline stand.

Kohl finished with 218 passing yards, while Dubinion rushed for 101. Murphy threw for 358 yards and two scores for the Beavers.

