AP Top 25 preview: Penn State could drop out off Top 25 after loss to UCLA. Texas teetering, too

Not a good day for a couple blue bloods, especially Penn State.

The No. 7 Nittany Lions went to the West Coast a week after their crushing home loss to Oregon and got beat again, this time by a woebegone UCLA in what to date is the upset of the year in college football.

Penn State didn’t build up much equity with its light nonconference schedule, and the 42-37 loss to the Bruins could leave it on the outside looking in when The Associated Press Top 25 is released Sunday.

No. 9 Texas’ 29-21 loss to Florida could knock the Longhorns out of the rankings as well.

The other Top 25 team to go down was No. 14 Iowa State, which lost 38-30 at Cincinnati for its first loss.

Four Top 25 teams were in action Saturday night: Minnesota at No. 1 Ohio State, No. 3 Miami at Florida State, Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M and No. 11 Texas Tech at Houston.

Look for them to move up

No. 10 Alabama has an opportunity to jump at least two spots because of the losses by Penn State and Texas. The Crimson Tide pulled away from No. 16 Vanderbilt 30-14.

No. 12 Georgia, a 35-14 winner against Kentucky, also is poised to return to the top 10.

No. 20 Michigan took care of business for a 24-10 win against Wisconsin and should move up a little.

Look for them to drop

All depending on what the voters decide, but Penn State could tie 1959 Oklahoma for the second-biggest drop out of the rankings. The Nittany Lions would fall 19 spots, just as the Sooners did when they went from No. 2 to out of the Top 20 after losing their opener to Northwestern. The biggest drop all time was by 2007 Michigan, which dropped 21 spots from No. 5 to out of the rankings for losing its opener to Appalachian State.

Texas came into the season as the preseason No. 1 team and then lost its opener at Ohio State. Wins over San Jose State, UTEP and Sam Houston probably aren’t enough to keep a free fall from happening after the loss to Florida.

No. 14 Iowa State couldn’t dig itself out of a 24-point hole late in the second quarter and lost for the first time.

Wild card

No. 22 Illinois’s 43-27 win at Purdue put its abysmal loss to Indiana farther back in the rear-view mirror and sets the stage for No. 1 Ohio State’s visit to Champaign next week.

It will be interesting to see how the voters treat Vanderbilt, which still was within six points of Alabama in the middle of the fourth quarter.

No. 21 Notre Dame, which beat Boise State 28-7, probably merits a move up after holding Arkansas and the Broncos to a combined 13 points.

Knocking on the door

South Florida, out of the Top 25 the last three polls, was the first team on the outside looking in last week and could re-enter. The Bulls rushed for a season-high 407 yards and finished with 631 total in a 54-26 rout of Charlotte.

Cincinnati has won four straight since its loss to Nebraska in the opener and outmuscled Iowa State while picking up yards in big chunks.

