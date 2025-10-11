Andy Peters, Amari Powell and Ryan Jackson each throw for a TD as St. Thomas routs Davidson 57-13

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Andy Peters, Amari Powell and Ryan Jackson each threw for a touchdown, Joseph Koch rushed for…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Andy Peters, Amari Powell and Ryan Jackson each threw for a touchdown, Joseph Koch rushed for three scores, and St. Thomas-Minnesota routed Davidson 57-13 on Saturday.

Powell’s touchdown throw went to Quentin Cobb-Butler for an 85-yard score on the first play of the second half for a 36-0 lead. Koch’s third touchdown run gave the Tommies a 50-0 lead with 7:24 remaining in the third quarter.

It was the first time St. Thomas scored 50-plus points in a game since 2021, its first season of Division I play.

Peters, Powell and Jackson, who was making his collegiate debut, combined to go 18 of 23 — with at least three completions each — for 367 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions. Koch had 10 carries for 53 yards and Patrick Bowen added 62 yards rushing and two scores.

Quentin Cobb-Butler led the Tommies (3-3, 1-2 Pioneer) with 137 yards receiving and a touchdown. Bowen and Stefano Giovannelli also had a touchdown on their only catches of the game.

Coulter Cleland threw two touchdown passes for Davidson (1-5, 0-2), both to Brody Reina. Cleland was 22 of 33 for 252 yards with an interception.

Each team had 20 first downs but the Wildcats turned it over four times, three on fumbles.

