Andrew scores OT touchdown, Mason ends game with INT as Butler takes down St. Thomas-Minnesota 21-14

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Reagan Andrew rushed for 68 yards and three short touchdowns, Will Mason had a game-ending interception, and Butler defeated St. Thomas-Minnesota, 21-14 in overtime on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (4-2, 2-0 Pioneer League) were outgained by St. Thomas, 286-306, but converted on 7 of their 11 third downs and caught two interceptions.

Andrew had his third fumble of the afternoon on the fifth play of Butler’s overtime drive, but an offsides by St. Thomas gave the Bulldogs possession back. Andrew scored from one yard out on the next play.

St. Thomas drove to the 5-yard line, but Mason’s second interception of the season ended the game.

Andy Peters was 16-of-27 passing for 193 yards and a touchdown, with 10 rush attempts for 12 yards and another score for the Tommies (2-3, 0-2). Quentin Cobb-Butler caught six passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.

