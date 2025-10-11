Anderson’s pick-6 highlights Central Connecticut’s 24-12 win over Robert Morris

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Devon Anderson’s 55-yard interception return for a touchdown highlighted a dominant defensive effort as Central…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Devon Anderson’s 55-yard interception return for a touchdown highlighted a dominant defensive effort as Central Connecticut defeated Robert Morris 24-12 on Saturday.

Brady Olson threw for 187 yards and a touchdown, and Elijah Howard rushed for 131 yards and a score for the Blue Devils (4-3, 2-0 NEC), who built a 14-0 first-quarter lead and never trailed.

Olson connected with Donovan Wadley on a 34-yard touchdown late in the first quarter, then Howard broke a 29-yard run less than five minutes later. Anderson’s interception return early in the third stretched the lead to 21-0 and Jack Hennessey’s 35-yard field goal in the fourth sealed it.

Robert Morris (1-5, 0-1) broke through in the final quarter when backup quarterback Jake Wolfe hit Chaz Middleton for a 6-yard touchdown, followed by Donta Whack’s 7-yard scoring run on the next drive. The Colonials’ two failed conversions kept it a two-score game.

The Blue Devils’ defense limited Robert Morris to 75 rushing yards and had two interceptions. Central Connecticut finished with 350 total yards and held the ball for nearly 31 minutes.

Wolfe and starter Cooper Panteck combined for 334 passing yards for Robert Morris, while Middleton caught seven passes for 145 yards and a touchdown.

