Anderson throws for 304 yards, Kellman’s rushing score lifts Wyoming over San José State 35-28

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Terron Kellman’s 28-yard scoring rush with 40 seconds remaining completed Wyoming’s fourth-quarter comeback and the Cowboys defeated San Jose State 35-28 on Saturday night.

Brayden Johnson returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown to begin the rally for the Cowboys (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West Conference), and a 45-yard touchdown catch by Charlie Coenen on a throw from Kaden Anderson tied the game at 28-28.

Anderson was 23-for-39 passing for 304 yards and two touchdowns, topping 300 yards for the second time in his career. Eleven different receivers caught passes for the Cowboys.

Danny Scudero set a program record with four touchdown receptions for the Spartans (2-4, 1-1), breaking the previous record of three that had stood since 1978 and was shared by 16 players.

Scudero caught 10 passes for 180 yards, his fifth time this season with 130 or more receiving yards.

Walker Eget threw for 295 yards on 23-for-36 passing, but was removed from the game early in the third after a big hit. He re-entered for the Spartans’ final drive that ended at the Wyoming 45-yard line.

