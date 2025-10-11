Anderson, Pettaway help lead Bowling Green comeback in 28-23 win over Toledo

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Lucian Anderson III threw two touchdowns, Cameron Pettaway caught two scores and Bowling Green rallied…

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Lucian Anderson III threw two touchdowns, Cameron Pettaway caught two scores and Bowling Green rallied from a three touchdown deficit to beat Toledo 28-23 on Saturday.

Down 28-21 midway through the fourth quarter, the Falcons (3-3, 1-1 MAC) tied it on a trick play when wideout RJ Garcia II took a pitch in the backfield, stopped running, then threw a deep ball in stride to Pettaway for a 73-yard score.

On the ensuing drive, Toledo coughed it up near its own goal line when Myles Bradley sacked quarterback Tucker Gleason and Isaiah Thomison recovered the ball. Chris McMillan crashed in from the 1 with 6:03 left for Bowling Green’s first lead.

In the first, Chip Trayanum ran it from the 1 for a 7-0 Toledo (3-3, 1-2) advantage. Gleason ran it in from 12 yards out for a two-touchdown lead with 3:39 left in the quarter. The Rockets made it 21-0 when Gleason threw a 17-yard touchdown to Jacob Petersen just before halftime.

Pettaway finished with 118 receiving yards, with both his catches going for touchdowns.

Trayanum had 125 yards rushing on 27 carries with a touchdown, and Junior Vandeross had six catches for 100 yards receiving for Toledo.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.