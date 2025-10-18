Alonza Barnett III runs for 4TDs, throws for 2, and James Madison routs Old Dominion 63-27

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Alonza Barnett III accounted for six touchdowns and 448 yards of total offense, powering James Madison…

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Alonza Barnett III accounted for six touchdowns and 448 yards of total offense, powering James Madison to a 63-27 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday in the homecoming game for the Dukes.

James Madison outscored Old Dominion 35-0 in the second half, turning a close game into a rout in which the Dukes (6-1, 4-0 Sun Belt Conference) piled up 624 yards of offense.

Barnett was 17-for-25 passing for 295 yards and had 153 yards rushing on 17 carries. He threw for two touchdowns and ran for a career-high four. His six total touchdowns were one less than his career high of seven in a win over North Carolina last season.

Old Dominion (4-3, 1-2) kicked off to start the game and scored when JMU’s Braeden Wisloski fumbled inside his 5-yard line and ODU’s Lucas Struck cashed it in for a touchdown.

Barnett tied it with a 58-yard run just five plays into the ensuing drive for James Madison.

Later in the first quarter, Old Dominion’s Colton Joseph threw a mid-range pass to Tre Brown, who caught the ball at his own 20 and raced the next 80 yards mostly untouched to finish off a school-record 98-yard passing touchdown. Joseph finished the first half with three touchdown passes and the Monarchs trailed 28-27. He had 209 yards passing with three TDs and two interceptions for the game.

The second half was all James Madison as Barnett dominated with three touchdown runs before backup QB Matthew Sluka’s 18-yard TD pass to Za’Ron Collins wrapped up the scoring.

