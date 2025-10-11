Alabama’s Derek Meadows appears to be knocked out by violent hit in game against Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Alabama wide receiver Derek Meadows appeared to be knocked unconscious by a violent hit from Missouri…

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Alabama wide receiver Derek Meadows appeared to be knocked unconscious by a violent hit from Missouri safety Marvin Burks Jr. on Saturday, resulting in a scary situation in the first quarter of their Southeastern Conference game at Memorial Stadium.

Meadows had leaped to catch a pass from Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson when Burks, ranging to his left, delivered a big shoulder-to-shoulder blow. Meadows hit the turf and lay motionless, his right arm bent at an awkward angle, as several members of the Crimson Tide coaching staff rushed from the sideline to surround him.

Quiet fell over the stadium, and it took several minutes before they sat Meadows up, and several more before they helped him off the field. Burks was flagged for targeting on the play, and the penalty was upheld after the officials reviewed it.

Meadows, a freshman from Las Vegas, has yet to catch a pass in a game this season.

The game between the eighth-ranked Crimson Tide and No. 14 Missouri marks the first in Columbia between two top-15 teams since Sept. 29, 1979, when the Tigers lost to Texas. Alabama has not lost to Missouri since 1975.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.