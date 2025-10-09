Alabama standout LT Kadyn Proctor has an affinity for Krispy Kreme and carrying the rock

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb considers a couple factors when installing specialty plays. Most notably, it’s…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb considers a couple factors when installing specialty plays. Most notably, it’s about the guy getting the ball.

It has to be someone Grubb can trust.

Grubb and the eighth-ranked Crimson Tide have turned to a supersized offensive lineman to fill the role the last two games: Kadyn Proctor.

The 6-foot-7, 359-pound left tackle has become the primary ball-carrier in a package called “Krispy,” an ode to Proctor’s affinity for Krispy Kreme doughnuts. He could be in the spotlight again Saturday when the Tide visit No. 14 Missouri.

“Just give it to the big man and let him rumble,” Tide coach Kalen DeBoer said. “He did a great job. It’s just hard to bring down a guy that’s that size and that athletic.”

Grubb called for Krispy in crucial moments the last two games. Proctor gained 11 yards on a wide lateral against No. 10 Georgia that set up a touchdown just before halftime and moved the chains on third down against No. 20 Vanderbilt to help seal the win.

Although Proctor’s usage might be considered a humorous subplot to the season, it shows that he’s become one of the Tide’s most valuable players as they continue to rebound from that shocking, season-opening loss at Florida State.

“He’s all about the work,” DeBoer said. “He’s got that edge to him on the football field. You can see just technically him come along and improve. He’s really continued to work on improving his body composition. It’s been a show of commitment that has led to really good results here.”

Proctor’s commitment was in question at one point. The former five-star recruit entered the transfer portal following Nick Saban’s retirement and enrolled at Iowa. But he left after spring practice in 2024 and returned to Tuscaloosa. Earning a starting spot under DeBoer was the first step in gaining the coach’s trust.

“He approached it with a lot of humility and just how he handled it,” DeBoer said. “You could see that work was never an issue for him.”

Widely considered a lock to be a first-round NFL draft pick in 2026, Proctor struggled in the opener against the Seminoles. He allowed a team-high six pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. It was a gut-check moment for the junior, who channeled criticism into becoming the guy he’s been projected to be since high school.

“I didn’t play well at all versus Florida State,” Proctor said. “Got people saying I’m not playing to my ability, and I knew that. I took that to heart and just had to do my 1/11, do my job.”

In the four games since, Proctor has allowed just four pressures total and zero sacks. He also hasn’t been penalized. The result: Alabama’s offense has found its stride, averaging 41.3 points during that stretch.

The next test for Proctor and Alabama comes against the Tigers, a third consecutive ranked opponent for the Tide. Alabama has played its way back into the College Football Playoff conversation with Proctor — and the Krispy package — mirroring the team’s progress.

“I’m certainly proud of how it’s coming together for him across the board,” DeBoer said.

