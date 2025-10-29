Akron and UMass meet in MAC action

UMass (0-8) at Akron (3-6), Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. EST. How to watch: CBS Sports Network Key stats Akron…

UMass (0-8) at Akron (3-6), Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. EST.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Akron Offense

Overall: 326.3 yards per game (115th in FBS)

Passing: 199.8 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 126.6 yards per game (103rd)

Scoring: 18.8 points per game (123rd)

Akron Defense

Overall: 422.8 yards per game (118th in FBS)

Passing: 244.8 yards per game (103rd)

Rushing: 178 yards per game (109th)

Scoring: 29 points per game (98th)

UMass Offense

Overall: 254 yards per game (136th in FBS)

Passing: 172.4 yards per game (117th)

Rushing: 81.6 yards per game (135th)

Scoring: 11.5 points per game (136th)

UMass Defense

Overall: 438.6 yards per game (125th in FBS)

Passing: 256.1 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 182.5 yards per game (114th)

Scoring: 35.9 points per game (128th)

Akron is 132nd in third down percentage, converting 28.6% of the time. UMass ranks 125th on defense, holding its opponents to 46.7%.

Akron ranks 120th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75.9% of trips. UMass’ red zone defense ranks 110th at 90.6%.

UMass ranks 126th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:10.

Team leaders

Akron

Passing: Ben Finley, 1,678 yards, 13 TDs, 7 INTs, 51.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Jordan Gant, 697 yards on 141 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Kyan Mason, 380 yards on 25 catches, 4 TDs

UMass

Passing: AJ Hairston, 812 yards, 3 TDs, 4 INTs, 47.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Brandon Hood, 297 yards on 69 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jacquon Gibson, 358 yards on 36 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Akron won 24-16 over Buffalo on Saturday, Oct. 25. Finley threw for 230 yards on 17-of-32 attempts (53.1%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball five times for 12 yards and one rushing touchdown. Gant had 92 rushing yards on 25 carries. Marcel Williams recorded 74 yards on six catches.

UMass fell to Central Michigan 38-13 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Hairston threw for 176 yards on 21-of-51 attempts (41.2%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 29 yards. Rocko Griffin had 56 rushing yards on seven carries and one touchdown, adding four receptions for 27 yards. Kezion Dia-Johnson put up 41 yards on three catches.

Next game

Akron hosts Kent State on Nov. 11. UMass hosts Northern Illinois on Nov. 12.

