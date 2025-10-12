Air Force and Wyoming meet in MWC play

Wyoming (3-3) at Air Force (1-5), Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: CBS Sports Network Key stats…

Wyoming (3-3) at Air Force (1-5), Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Air Force Offense

Overall: 490.8 yards per game (10th in FBS)

Passing: 214.7 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 276.2 yards per game (4th)

Scoring: 38.3 points per game (18th)

Air Force Defense

Overall: 496.7 yards per game (136th in FBS)

Passing: 323.2 yards per game (136th)

Rushing: 173.5 yards per game (107th)

Scoring: 40 points per game (134th)

Wyoming Offense

Overall: 358.3 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 216.3 yards per game (82nd)

Rushing: 142 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 19.8 points per game (115th)

Wyoming Defense

Overall: 345.7 yards per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 204.3 yards per game (54th)

Rushing: 141.3 yards per game (66th)

Scoring: 22.3 points per game (55th)

Wyoming ranks 67th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 37.5% of the time. Air Force ranks 15th on offense, converting on 51.4% of third downs.

Wyoming is 105th in the FBS averaging 64.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Air Force’s 36th-ranked 45.7 per-game average.

Air Force ranks 130th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 95.7% of trips.

Wyoming is 95th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:59, compared to Air Force’s 12th-ranked average of 33:01.

Team leaders

Air Force

Passing: Liam Szarka, 1,027 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 63.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Szarka, 585 yards on 103 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Cade Harris, 494 yards on 23 catches, 2 TDs

Wyoming

Passing: Kaden Anderson, 1,269 yards, 8 TDs, 5 INTs, 55.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Samuel Harris, 315 yards on 52 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Chris Durr Jr., 362 yards on 29 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Air Force fell 51-48 to UNLV on Saturday, Oct. 11. Szarka threw for 175 yards on 10-of-17 attempts (58.8%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 27 times for 136 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Owen Allen carried the ball 17 times for 192 yards and scored two touchdowns. Jonah Dawson recorded 79 yards on three catches.

Wyoming won 35-28 over San Jose State on Saturday, Oct. 11. Anderson led Wyoming with 304 yards on 23-of-39 passing (59.0%) for two touchdowns and two interceptions. Samuel Harris carried the ball nine times for 47 yards, adding two receptions for 58 yards. Charlie Coenen had one reception for 45 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Air Force hosts Army on Nov. 1. Wyoming hosts Colorado State on Oct. 25.

