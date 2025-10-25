Aguilar throws three touchdowns to lead No. 17 Tennessee over Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Joey Aguilar threw for 396 yards and three touchdowns, DeSean Bishop ran for a pair of…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Joey Aguilar threw for 396 yards and three touchdowns, DeSean Bishop ran for a pair of touchdowns, and No. 17 Tennessee took advantage of two first quarter turnovers to beat Kentucky 56-34 on Saturday night.

Aguilar completed touchdown passes of 35, 13, and 62 yards to pace the Volunteers (6-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference). Chris Brazzell II had 138 yards receiving and Mike Matthews added 107 yards receiving and a touchdown each.

Kentucky’s Cutter Boley tried to match Aguilar, throwing for 330 yards and a school record for a freshman quarterback five touchdowns, but also threw a pick-six that put the Wildcats (2-5, 0-5) in a 14-0 hole.

He had scoring passes of 71, 56, 3, 28 and 7 yards. D.J. Miller had 120 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

The Takeaway

Tennessee: The defensive unit came into the game ranked last in the conference in pass defense, but two turnovers led to 14 Volunteer points. Edress Farooq fielded his own batted pass and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown. The Vols could move up a couple of spots in the Top 25 after SEC teams ranked higher, Missouri and Oklahoma, lost.

Kentucky: The Wildcats scored more than two offensive touchdowns in a game for the first time since Nov. 11, 2023, a span of 13 games. The loss was Kentucky’s 10th straight conference loss, and 11th straight home loss to a Power 4 team.

Up Next

Tennessee: Hosts No. 13 Oklahoma on Saturday.

Kentucky: Travels to Auburn on Saturday.

