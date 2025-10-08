ACC matchup features SMU against Stanford

Stanford (2-3) at SMU (3-2), Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: SMU by 19.5.…

Stanford (2-3) at SMU (3-2), Oct. 11 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: SMU by 19.5. Against the spread: SMU 0-4, Stanford 1-4.

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

SMU Offense

Overall: 412 yards per game (56th in FBS)

Passing: 284 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 128 yards per game (104th)

Scoring: 34 points per game (44th)

SMU Defense

Overall: 437.2 yards per game (123rd in FBS)

Passing: 323.4 yards per game (136th)

Rushing: 113.8 yards per game (37th)

Scoring: 24.8 points per game (75th)

Stanford Offense

Overall: 329.6 yards per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 233.4 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 96.2 yards per game (126th)

Scoring: 20.6 points per game (111th)

Stanford Defense

Overall: 428.2 yards per game (121st in FBS)

Passing: 315 yards per game (135th)

Rushing: 113.2 yards per game (36th)

Scoring: 29.4 points per game (104th)

Stanford ranks 120th in third down percentage, converting 33.8% of the time. SMU ranks 45th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 34.9%.

SMU is 118th in the FBS with 70.8 penalty yards per game.

Stanford is 56th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 88.2% of trips. SMU’s red zone defense ranks 6th at 66.7%.

SMU ranks 126th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:53, compared to Stanford’s 72nd-ranked average of 29:39.

Team leaders

SMU

Passing: Kevin Jennings, 1,411 yards, 13 TDs, 6 INTs, 71.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Tomarion Harden, 375 yards on 73 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Romello Brinson, 436 yards on 26 catches, 3 TDs

Stanford

Passing: Ben Gulbranson, 1,167 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Micah Ford, 347 yards on 75 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Bryce Farrell, 346 yards on 18 catches, 1 TD

Last game

SMU beat Syracuse 31-18 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Jennings led SMU with 285 yards on 29-of-35 passing (82.9%) for four touchdowns and one interception. Harden carried the ball 16 times for 66 yards. Brinson had seven receptions for 71 yards.

Stanford won 30-29 over San Jose State on Saturday, Sept. 27. Gulbranson led Stanford with 444 yards on 29-of-43 passing (67.4%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Cole Tabb carried the ball 12 times for 48 yards and scored one touchdown. CJ Williams had 11 receptions for 130 yards.

Next game

SMU plays at Clemson on Oct. 18. Stanford hosts No. 25 Florida State on Oct. 18.

