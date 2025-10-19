ACC matchup features Pittsburgh against NC State

NC State (4-3) at Pittsburgh (5-2), Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ACC Network Key stats Pittsburgh…

NC State (4-3) at Pittsburgh (5-2), Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Pittsburgh Offense

Overall: 407.3 yards per game (57th in FBS)

Passing: 285.6 yards per game (20th)

Rushing: 121.7 yards per game (111th)

Scoring: 38.4 points per game (13th)

Pittsburgh Defense

Overall: 299.1 yards per game (20th in FBS)

Passing: 216.7 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 82.4 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 20.3 points per game (37th)

NC State Offense

Overall: 417 yards per game (46th in FBS)

Passing: 268 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 149 yards per game (76th)

Scoring: 30 points per game (57th)

NC State Defense

Overall: 390.7 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 257.3 yards per game (120th)

Rushing: 133.4 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 26.6 points per game (87th)

NC State is 113th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 43.9% of third downs.

NC State is 116th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin.

Pittsburgh ranks 124th in the FBS averaging 70.4 penalty yards per game, compared to NC State’s 56th-ranked 51.7 per-game average.

Pittsburgh is 125th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 95% of trips. NC State’s red zone offense ranks 27th, scoring on 91.7% of red zone opportunities.

Pittsburgh ranks 108th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:27, compared to NC State’s 49th-ranked average of 30:53.

Team leaders

Pittsburgh

Passing: Eli Holstein, 1,058 yards, 11 TDs, 5 INTs, 62.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Desmond Reid, 225 yards on 42 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Raphael Williams, 466 yards on 28 catches, 4 TDs

NC State

Passing: CJ Bailey, 1,846 yards, 14 TDs, 7 INTs, 72.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Daylan Smothers, 739 yards on 112 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Terrell Anderson, 445 yards on 24 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Pittsburgh defeated Syracuse 30-13 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Mason Heintschel passed for 143 yards on 13-of-24 attempts (54.2%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 12 times for 23 yards and one rushing touchdown. Ja’Kyrian Turner had 42 rushing yards on 15 carries. Kenny Johnson put up 59 yards on four catches.

NC State lost 36-7 to Notre Dame on Saturday, Oct. 11. Bailey passed for 186 yards on 17-of-30 attempts (56.7%) with one touchdown and three interceptions. Smothers had 46 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding four receptions for 21 yards. Anderson recorded 57 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Pittsburgh plays at Stanford on Nov. 1. NC State hosts No. 12 Georgia Tech on Nov. 1.

