ACC matchup features No. 2 Miami (FL) against Louisville

Louisville (4-1) at No. 2 Miami (FL) (5-0), Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line:…

Louisville (4-1) at No. 2 Miami (FL) (5-0), Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Miami (FL) by 13.5. Against the spread: Miami (FL) 4-1, Louisville 1-4.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Miami (FL) Offense

Overall: 425.0 yards per game (41st in FBS)

Passing: 264.2 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 160.8 yards per game (62nd)

Scoring: 35.0 points per game (35th)

Miami (FL) Defense

Overall: 276.4 yards per game (16th in FBS)

Passing: 189.0 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 87.4 yards per game (13th)

Scoring: 13.6 points per game (9th)

Louisville Offense

Overall: 404.0 yards per game (62nd in FBS)

Passing: 289.0 yards per game (21st)

Rushing: 115.0 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 36.0 points per game (29th)

Louisville Defense

Overall: 262.0 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 150.4 yards per game (8th)

Rushing: 111.6 yards per game (31st)

Scoring: 21.0 points per game (48th)

Both teams struggle defensively on third down. Miami (FL) ranks 10th in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 27.9% of third downs. Louisville ranks 25th, conceding on 30.9% of third downs.

Miami (FL) is 8th in the FBS with a +6 turnover margin.

Louisville ranks 122nd in the FBS with 72.4 penalty yards per game.

Miami (FL) is 71st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 84.6% of trips. Louisville’s red zone offense ranks 21st, scoring on 94.4% of red zone opportunities.

Miami (FL) ranks 15th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:00.

Team leaders

Miami (FL)

Passing: Carson Beck, 1,213 yards, 11 TDs, 3 INTs, 72.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Mark Fletcher, 428 yards on 78 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Malachi Toney, 375 yards on 29 catches, 3 TDs

Louisville

Passing: Miller Moss, 1,358 yards, 7 TDs, 4 INTs, 67.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Isaac Brown, 334 yards on 46 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Chris Bell, 502 yards on 35 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Miami (FL) won 28-22 over Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 4. Beck led Miami (FL) with 241 yards on 20-of-27 passing (74.1%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. Fletcher carried the ball 12 times for 40 yards, adding one reception for eight yards. Toney recorded 107 yards on seven catches with two touchdowns.

Louisville lost 30-27 to Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 4. Moss passed for 329 yards on 34-of-48 attempts (70.8%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball eight times for -38 yards and one rushing touchdown. Brown carried the ball 13 times for 66 yards, adding two receptions for six yards. Bell recorded 170 yards on 12 catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

Miami (FL) hosts Stanford on Oct. 25. Louisville hosts Boston College on Oct. 25.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.