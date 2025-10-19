ACC matchup features No. 12 Georgia Tech squaring off against Syracuse

Syracuse (3-4) at No. 12 Georgia Tech (7-0), Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN Key stats…

Syracuse (3-4) at No. 12 Georgia Tech (7-0), Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Georgia Tech Offense

Overall: 462.4 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 234 yards per game (68th)

Rushing: 228.4 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 35.3 points per game (31st)

Georgia Tech Defense

Overall: 370.1 yards per game (72nd in FBS)

Passing: 215.1 yards per game (57th)

Rushing: 155 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 20.6 points per game (42nd)

Syracuse Offense

Overall: 400.9 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing: 294.3 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 106.6 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 26.7 points per game (80th)

Syracuse Defense

Overall: 421.9 yards per game (117th in FBS)

Passing: 270 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 151.9 yards per game (79th)

Scoring: 29.9 points per game (109th)

Syracuse ranks 112th in third down percentage, converting 35% of the time. Georgia Tech ranks 55th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 36.5%.

Syracuse is 126th in the FBS with a -7 turnover margin.

Syracuse is 115th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 92% of trips. Georgia Tech’s red zone offense ranks 9th, scoring on 96.3% of red zone opportunities.

Team leaders

Georgia Tech

Passing: Haynes King, 1,176 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 70.6 completion percentage

Rushing: King, 560 yards on 101 carries, 10 TDs

Receiving: Isiah Canion, 288 yards on 18 catches, 2 TDs

Syracuse

Passing: Steve Angeli, 1,352 yards, 10 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Yasin Willis, 358 yards on 92 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Johntay Cook II, 456 yards on 37 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Georgia Tech won 27-18 over Duke on Saturday, Oct. 18. King threw for 205 yards on 14-of-21 attempts (66.7%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 120 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jamal Haynes had 29 rushing yards on eight carries. Canion had three receptions for 56 yards.

Syracuse lost 30-13 to Pittsburgh on Saturday, Oct. 18. Rickie Collins led Syracuse with 126 yards on 15-of-31 passing (48.4%) for two touchdowns and three interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 37 yards. Willis carried the ball 14 times for 21 yards, adding one reception for -3 yards. Cook had six receptions for 66 yards.

Next game

Georgia Tech plays at North Carolina State on Nov. 1. Syracuse hosts North Carolina on Oct. 31.

