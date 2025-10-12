ACC matchup features Duke taking on No. 12 Georgia Tech

No. 12 Georgia Tech (6-0) at Duke (4-2), Oct. 18 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN Key stats…

No. 12 Georgia Tech (6-0) at Duke (4-2), Oct. 18 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Duke Offense

Overall: 467.0 yards per game (20th in FBS)

Passing: 310.0 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 157.0 yards per game (71st)

Scoring: 36.5 points per game (25th)

Duke Defense

Overall: 375.8 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 252.7 yards per game (116th)

Rushing: 123.2 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 25.5 points per game (78th)

Georgia Tech Offense

Overall: 476.8 yards per game (13th in FBS)

Passing: 238.8 yards per game (63rd)

Rushing: 238.0 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 36.7 points per game (24th)

Georgia Tech Defense

Overall: 358.3 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 188.8 yards per game (34th)

Rushing: 169.5 yards per game (105th)

Scoring: 21.0 points per game (48th)

Duke is 109th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 43.8% of the time. Georgia Tech ranks 28th on offense, converting on 47.1% of third downs.

Georgia Tech ranks 99th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Duke’s 20th-ranked +5 margin.

Duke ranks 124th in the FBS averaging 73.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Georgia Tech’s 68th-ranked 53.8 per-game average.

Duke is 91st in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 80.8% of trips. Georgia Tech’s red zone defense ranks 32nd at 77.8%.

Duke is 112th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:52.

Team leaders

Duke

Passing: Darian Mensah, 1,838 yards, 15 TDs, 2 INTs, 69.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Nate Sheppard, 447 yards on 56 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Cooper Barkate, 475 yards on 26 catches, 4 TDs

Georgia Tech

Passing: Haynes King, 971 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 71.2 completion percentage

Rushing: King, 440 yards on 87 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Eric Rivers, 249 yards on 21 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Duke won 45-21 over California on Saturday, Oct. 4. Mensah led Duke with 265 yards on 22-of-30 passing (73.3%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Sheppard had 91 rushing yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns, adding one reception for six yards. Sean Brown put up 104 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Georgia Tech won 35-20 over Virginia Tech on Saturday, Oct. 11. King led Georgia Tech with 213 yards on 20-of-24 passing (83.3%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 60 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Malachi Hosley had 129 rushing yards on 11 carries and one touchdown. Malik Rutherford put up 49 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Duke plays at Clemson on Nov. 1. Georgia Tech hosts Syracuse on Oct. 25.

