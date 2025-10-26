ACC matchup features Clemson against Duke

Duke (4-3) at Clemson (3-4), Nov. 1 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ACC Network Key stats Clemson Offense…

Duke (4-3) at Clemson (3-4), Nov. 1 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Clemson Offense

Overall: 400.7 yards per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 284.3 yards per game (22nd)

Rushing: 116.4 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 26.0 points per game (79th)

Clemson Defense

Overall: 338.0 yards per game (43rd in FBS)

Passing: 228.1 yards per game (78th)

Rushing: 109.9 yards per game (23rd)

Scoring: 20.9 points per game (37th)

Duke Offense

Overall: 463.3 yards per game (18th in FBS)

Passing: 319.0 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 144.3 yards per game (81st)

Scoring: 33.9 points per game (38th)

Duke Defense

Overall: 375.9 yards per game (77th in FBS)

Passing: 245.9 yards per game (108th)

Rushing: 130.0 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 25.7 points per game (82nd)

Duke ranks 118th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 44.6% of third downs.

Clemson ranks 106th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to Duke’s 22nd-ranked +5 margin.

Duke ranks 126th in the FBS averaging 70.6 penalty yards per game, compared to Clemson’s 28th-ranked 44.1 per-game average.

Duke ranks 112th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 77.4% of trips.

Team leaders

Clemson

Passing: Cade Klubnik, 1,530 yards, 11 TDs, 5 INTs, 65.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Adam Randall, 433 yards on 85 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Bryant Wesco Jr., 537 yards on 31 catches, 6 TDs

Duke

Passing: Darian Mensah, 2,211 yards, 17 TDs, 2 INTs, 70.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Nate Sheppard, 497 yards on 71 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Cooper Barkate, 647 yards on 39 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Clemson fell 35-24 to SMU on Saturday, Oct. 18. Christopher Vizzina led Clemson with 317 yards on 29-of-42 passing (69.0%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Randall carried the ball 10 times for 29 yards, adding five receptions for 19 yards. T.J. Moore recorded 124 yards on five catches with two touchdowns.

Duke fell to Georgia Tech 27-18 on Saturday, Oct. 18. Mensah led Duke with 373 yards on 32-of-44 passing (72.7%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Sheppard carried the ball 15 times for 50 yards, adding four receptions for 30 yards. Barkate recorded 172 yards on 13 catches.

Next game

Clemson hosts Florida State on Nov. 8. Duke plays at UConn on Nov. 8.

