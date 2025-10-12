ACC matchup features Cal playing North Carolina

North Carolina (2-3) at Cal (4-2), Oct. 17 at 10:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN Key stats Cal Offense…

North Carolina (2-3) at Cal (4-2), Oct. 17 at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Cal Offense

Overall: 351.7 yards per game (100th in FBS)

Passing: 253.7 yards per game (51st)

Rushing: 98 yards per game (126th)

Scoring: 24.2 points per game (95th)

Cal Defense

Overall: 329.8 yards per game (41st in FBS)

Passing: 207.3 yards per game (57th)

Rushing: 122.5 yards per game (41st)

Scoring: 22.5 points per game (57th)

North Carolina Offense

Overall: 264.8 yards per game (133rd in FBS)

Passing: 162.6 yards per game (123rd)

Rushing: 102.2 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 18.8 points per game (118th)

North Carolina Defense

Overall: 373.2 yards per game (76th in FBS)

Passing: 246.2 yards per game (108th)

Rushing: 127 yards per game (48th)

Scoring: 25.8 points per game (79th)

North Carolina is 126th in third down percentage, converting 31.7% of the time. Cal ranks 45th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 34.7%.

Cal is 82nd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 82.6% of trips. North Carolina’s red zone defense ranks 4th at 65%.

North Carolina is 128th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:40, compared to Cal’s 64th-ranked average of 30:17.

Team leaders

Cal

Passing: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, 1,479 yards, 9 TDs, 7 INTs, 62.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Kendrick Raphael, 423 yards on 94 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Trond Grizzell, 400 yards on 24 catches, 1 TD

North Carolina

Passing: Gio Lopez, 430 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs, 62.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Demon June, 266 yards on 38 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jordan Shipp, 234 yards on 18 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Cal was defeated by Duke 45-21 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Sagapolutele threw for 245 yards on 20-of-31 attempts (64.5%) with one touchdown and three interceptions. Raphael carried the ball 18 times for 67 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding three receptions for 25 yards. Grizzell had four receptions for 56 yards.

North Carolina was beaten by Clemson 38-10 on Saturday, Oct. 4. Max Johnson threw for 213 yards on 26-of-42 attempts (61.9%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Benjamin Hall carried the ball five times for 24 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for 14 yards. Shipp had five receptions for 41 yards.

Next game

Cal plays at Virginia Tech on Oct. 24. North Carolina hosts No. 18 Virginia on Oct. 25.

