AAC matchup features Tulane squaring off against Army

Army (3-3) at Tulane (5-1), Oct. 18 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Tulane Offense

Overall: 405.0 yards per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 217.5 yards per game (80th)

Rushing: 187.5 yards per game (39th)

Scoring: 26.2 points per game (84th)

Tulane Defense

Overall: 389.2 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 239.5 yards per game (97th)

Rushing: 149.7 yards per game (78th)

Scoring: 23.2 points per game (63rd)

Army Offense

Overall: 361.7 yards per game (91st in FBS)

Passing: 79.0 yards per game (136th)

Rushing: 282.7 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 25.0 points per game (89th)

Army Defense

Overall: 339.8 yards per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 198.8 yards per game (45th)

Rushing: 141.0 yards per game (63rd)

Scoring: 24.0 points per game (69th)

Tulane is 113th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 44.0% of the time. Army ranks 62nd on offense, converting on 40.6% of third downs.

Army is 79th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Tulane’s 8th-ranked +6 margin.

Tulane is 132nd in the FBS averaging 78.7 penalty yards per game, compared to Army’s 2nd-ranked 24.0 per-game average.

Army is 111th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 77.3% of trips. Tulane’s red zone defense ranks 47th at 81.0%.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Tulane is 11th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:04, while Army’s top-ranked average is 36:17.

Team leaders

Tulane

Passing: Jake Retzlaff, 1,167 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 58.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Retzlaff, 388 yards on 62 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Omari Hayes, 266 yards on 19 catches, 0 TDs

Army

Passing: Dewayne Coleman, 273 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 54.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Cale Hellums, 450 yards on 109 carries, 8 TDs

Receiving: Brady Anderson, 167 yards on 5 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Tulane defeated East Carolina 26-19 on Thursday, Oct. 9. Retzlaff threw for 347 yards on 26-of-36 attempts (72.2%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 20 yards. Javin Gordon carried the ball 10 times for 34 yards, adding five receptions for 35 yards and one touchdown. Zycarl Lewis Jr. had two receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown.

Army won 24-7 over Charlotte on Saturday, Oct. 11. Hellums led Army with 50 yards on 2-of-4 passing (50.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 21 times for 143 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Hayden Reed carried the ball 11 times for 53 yards. Noah Short recorded 44 yards on one catch.

Next game

Tulane plays at UTSA on Oct. 30. Army plays at Air Force on Nov. 1.

