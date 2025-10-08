AAC matchup features Tulane playing East Carolina

East Carolina (3-2) at Tulane (4-1), Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Tulane by…

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Tulane by 7. Against the spread: Tulane 3-2, East Carolina 4-1.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Tulane Offense

Overall: 394.4 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 188.6 yards per game (102nd)

Rushing: 205.8 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 26.2 points per game (84th)

Tulane Defense

Overall: 399 yards per game (107th in FBS)

Passing: 251.4 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 147.6 yards per game (73rd)

Scoring: 24 points per game (72nd)

East Carolina Offense

Overall: 456 yards per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 315 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 141 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 30.4 points per game (59th)

East Carolina Defense

Overall: 304.2 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 186.4 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 117.8 yards per game (44th)

Scoring: 13.4 points per game (11th)

Tulane ranks 91st in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 41.5% of the time. East Carolina ranks 14th on offense, converting on 53.9% of third downs.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Tulane ranks 5th in the FBS at +7, and East Carolina ranks 25th at +4.

Tulane ranks 125th in the FBS with 75.2 penalty yards per game.

East Carolina is 130th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 69% of trips. Tulane’s red zone defense ranks 30th at 77.8%.

East Carolina is 87th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:03, compared to Tulane’s 7th-ranked average of 33:48.

Team leaders

Tulane

Passing: Jake Retzlaff, 820 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 54.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Retzlaff, 368 yards on 58 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Omari Hayes, 254 yards on 18 catches, 0 TDs

East Carolina

Passing: Katin Houser, 1,509 yards, 7 TDs, 4 INTs, 68.3 completion percentage

Rushing: London Montgomery, 209 yards on 51 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Anthony Smith, 352 yards on 28 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Tulane beat Tulsa 31-14 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Retzlaff threw for 242 yards on 17-of-30 attempts (56.7%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 29 yards and one rushing touchdown. Javin Gordon carried the ball 15 times for 78 yards and scored three touchdowns. Hayes put up 89 yards on four catches.

East Carolina beat Army 28-6 on Thursday, Sept. 25. Houser passed for 251 yards on 15-of-22 attempts (68.2%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball eight times for -2 yards and one rushing touchdown. Montgomery carried the ball 15 times for 58 yards. Smith had three receptions for 87 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Tulane hosts Army on Oct. 18. East Carolina hosts Tulsa on Oct. 16.

