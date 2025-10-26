AAC matchup features Rice taking on Memphis

Memphis (7-1) at Rice (4-4), Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN2 Key stats Rice Offense Overall:…

Memphis (7-1) at Rice (4-4), Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Rice Offense

Overall: 329.6 yards per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 103.6 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 226.0 yards per game (13th)

Scoring: 21.6 points per game (110th)

Rice Defense

Overall: 368.8 yards per game (72nd in FBS)

Passing: 217.3 yards per game (64th)

Rushing: 151.5 yards per game (80th)

Scoring: 28.0 points per game (94th)

Memphis Offense

Overall: 438.5 yards per game (28th in FBS)

Passing: 229.1 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 209.4 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 37.6 points per game (15th)

Memphis Defense

Overall: 363.8 yards per game (65th in FBS)

Passing: 233.5 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 130.3 yards per game (48th)

Scoring: 19.9 points per game (33rd)

Rice is 127th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 47.0% of the time. Memphis ranks 38th on offense, converting on 44.0% of third downs.

Memphis is 13th in the FBS with a +7 turnover margin.

Rice is 134th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100.0% of trips. Memphis’ red zone offense ranks 6th, scoring on 97.0% of red zone opportunities.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Rice is 18th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:19, while Memphis’ 22nd-ranked average is 32:03.

Team leaders

Rice

Passing: Chase Jenkins, 744 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 69.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Quinton Jackson, 655 yards on 117 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Drayden Dickmann, 292 yards on 28 catches, 3 TDs

Memphis

Passing: Brendon Lewis, 1,644 yards, 10 TDs, 4 INTs, 67.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Sutton Smith, 515 yards on 85 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Cortez Braham, 566 yards on 36 catches, 7 TDs

Last game

Rice won 37-34 over UConn on Saturday, Oct. 25. Jenkins passed for 191 yards on 17-of-22 attempts (77.3%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 17 times for 57 yards. Jackson had 168 rushing yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns, adding three receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown. Aaron Turner had seven receptions for 49 yards.

Memphis defeated South Florida 34-31 on Saturday, Oct. 25. Lewis passed for 307 yards on 27-of-44 attempts (61.4%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 35 yards. Smith had 35 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding one reception for five yards. Jamari Hawkins recorded 85 yards on three catches.

Next game

Rice hosts UAB on Nov. 8. Memphis hosts Tulane on Nov. 7.

