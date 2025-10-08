AAC matchup features No. 24 South Florida playing North Texas

No. 24 South Florida (4-1) at North Texas (5-0), Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening…

No. 24 South Florida (4-1) at North Texas (5-0), Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: South Florida by 1.5. Against the spread: South Florida 3-1-1, North Texas 4-1.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

South Florida Offense

Overall: 446 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Passing: 257.2 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 188.8 yards per game (41st)

Scoring: 36.2 points per game (34th)

South Florida Defense

Overall: 378.6 yards per game (84th in FBS)

Passing: 246.6 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 132 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 22.4 points per game (59th)

North Texas Offense

Overall: 437 yards per game (38th in FBS)

Passing: 256.6 yards per game (49th)

Rushing: 180.4 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 44.8 points per game (8th)

North Texas Defense

Overall: 316.2 yards per game (39th in FBS)

Passing: 135.8 yards per game (8th)

Rushing: 180.4 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 20 points per game (42nd)

North Texas ranks 118th in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 44.4% of the time. South Florida ranks 64th on offense, converting on 40.8% of third downs.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. South Florida ranks 25th in the FBS at +4, and North Texas ranks 1st at +9.

North Texas is 109th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 91.7% of trips. South Florida’s red zone offense ranks 28th, scoring on 93.3% of red zone opportunities.

South Florida ranks last the FBS with an average time of possession of 24:25.

Team leaders

South Florida

Passing: Byrum Brown, 1,194 yards, 10 TDs, 4 INTs, 61.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Brown, 282 yards on 64 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Chas Nimrod, 421 yards on 19 catches, 3 TDs

North Texas

Passing: Drew Mestemaker, 1,247 yards, 11 TDs, 0 INTs, 67.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Makenzie McGill, 318 yards on 63 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Miles Coleman, 219 yards on 23 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

South Florida defeated Charlotte 54-26 on Friday, Oct. 3. Brown led South Florida with 211 yards on 19-of-34 passing (55.9%) for four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 17 times for 162 yards and one rushing touchdown. Nykahi Davenport had 79 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown. Jeremiah Koger recorded 75 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

North Texas won 36-22 over South Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 27. Mestemaker led North Texas with 234 yards on 14-of-26 passing (53.8%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for -4 yards and one rushing touchdown. Caleb Hawkins carried the ball 16 times for 140 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown. Coleman had four receptions for 37 yards. He also had one carry for 18 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

South Florida hosts Florida Atlantic on Oct. 18. North Texas hosts UTSA on Oct. 18.

