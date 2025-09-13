Zellous scores four times as Stony Brook cruises past Fordham 41-18

STONY BROOK, NY (AP) — Chris Zellous accounted for four scores and MarQeese Dietz tallied 120 yards and a touchdown…

STONY BROOK, NY (AP) — Chris Zellous accounted for four scores and MarQeese Dietz tallied 120 yards and a touchdown as Stony Brook breezed past Fordham 41-18 on Saturday.

Michael Mannino drilled a kick from 49 yards out in the second quarter, setting a program record for the longest field goal. Stony Brook also blocked a field goal on fourth and goal in the second quarter to hold the Rams scoreless in the first half.

Zellous went 21 of 28 for 260 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, leading Stony Brook to 441 total yards of offense. He added 48 yards on the ground and a rushing score.

Gunnar Smith threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Troy Worrell to pull Fordham within three of the Seawolves in the third.

Zellous fired back with a 93-yard touchdown pass to Dietz on the next drive to go up 20-10 — the second-longest passing play in school history. Jayce Freeman caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Zellous on the next drive, and the Seawolves extended their lead to 26-10.

Smith finished the game 16 of 33 with 163 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

The Seawolves’ defense recorded four sacks and 10 tackles for loss as well.

