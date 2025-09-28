Wyoming squares off against UNLV in MWC action

UNLV (4-0) at Wyoming (2-2), Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: CBS Sports Network Key stats Wyoming…

UNLV (4-0) at Wyoming (2-2), Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Wyoming Offense

Overall: 345.3 yards per game (103rd in FBS)

Passing: 185.0 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 160.3 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 16.8 points per game (126th)

Wyoming Defense

Overall: 359.0 yards per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 196.0 yards per game (54th)

Rushing: 163.0 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 18.8 points per game (37th)

UNLV Offense

Overall: 450.5 yards per game (28th in FBS)

Passing: 244.3 yards per game (57th)

Rushing: 206.3 yards per game (31st)

Scoring: 36.8 points per game (32nd)

UNLV Defense

Overall: 427.8 yards per game (120th in FBS)

Passing: 275.5 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 152.3 yards per game (80th)

Scoring: 28.3 points per game (103rd)

UNLV ranks 3rd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 52.1% of the time. Wyoming ranks 86th on offense, converting on 38.2% of third downs.

UNLV is 6th in the FBS with a +6 turnover margin.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Wyoming ranks 114th in the FBS averaging 70.0 penalty yards per game, and UNLV ranks 135th with an 86.8-yard average.

Both teams have strong red zone defenses. Wyoming is 4th in FBS, with opponents scoring on 60.0% of trips. UNLV’s red zone defense ranks 21st at 75.0%.

Team leaders

Wyoming

Passing: Kaden Anderson, 711 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs, 55.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Samuel Harris, 256 yards on 37 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Chris Durr Jr., 334 yards on 22 catches, 3 TDs

UNLV

Passing: Anthony Colandrea, 940 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 72.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Jai’Den Thomas, 393 yards on 45 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Jaden Bradley, 355 yards on 20 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Wyoming fell 37-20 to Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 20. Anderson led Wyoming with 176 yards on 11-of-25 passing (44.0%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Harris carried the ball 19 times for 126 yards. Durr had five receptions for 50 yards and one touchdown.

UNLV won 41-38 over Miami (OH) on Saturday, Sept. 20. Colandrea threw for 293 yards on 29-of-43 attempts (67.4%) with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 16 times for 54 yards. Thomas had 120 rushing yards on 13 carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for four yards. Bradley recorded 93 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Wyoming hosts San Jose State on Oct. 11. UNLV hosts Air Force on Oct. 11.

