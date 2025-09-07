Wyoming meets No. 20 Utah

No. 20 Utah (2-0) at Wyoming (2-0), Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. EDT. How to watch: CBS Sports Network Key…

No. 20 Utah (2-0) at Wyoming (2-0), Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

Wyoming Offense

Overall: 402.5 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 225 yards per game (74th)

Rushing: 177.5 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 20.5 points per game (107th)

Wyoming Defense

Overall: 199 yards per game (6th in FBS)

Passing: 125 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 74 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 3.5 points per game (2nd)

Utah Offense

Overall: 505 yards per game (22nd in FBS)

Passing: 225.5 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 279.5 yards per game (8th)

Scoring: 53 points per game (8th)

Utah Defense

Overall: 221.5 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 147 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 74.5 yards per game (19th)

Scoring: 9.5 points per game (21st)

Utah ranks 13th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 20.8% of third downs.

Utah is 15th in the FBS with a +3 turnover margin.

Wyoming is 124th in the FBS averaging 77.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Utah’s 37th-ranked 40 per-game average.

Wyoming is 2nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 33.3% of red zone trips.

Utah ranks 18th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 34:22.

Team leaders

Wyoming

Passing: Kaden Anderson, 427 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 61.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Sam Scott, 190 yards on 37 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Chris Durr Jr., 244 yards on 12 catches, 2 TDs

Utah

Passing: Devon Dampier, 398 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, 79.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Dampier, 112 yards on 20 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Ryan Davis, 80 yards on 9 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Wyoming won 31-7 over Northern Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 6. Anderson threw for 167 yards on 17-of-23 attempts (73.9%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Terron Kellman carried the ball seven times for 87 yards, adding one reception for -1 yards. John Michael Gyllenborg recorded 65 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Utah won 63-9 over Cal Poly on Saturday, Sept. 6. Dampier led Utah with 192 yards on 17-of-23 passing (73.9%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball four times for 25 yards. Nate Johnson carried the ball 11 times for 59 yards. Davis put up 58 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Wyoming plays at Colorado on Sept. 20. Utah hosts Texas Tech on Sept. 20.

