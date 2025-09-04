Wyoming matches up against FCS Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa (1-0) at Wyoming (1-0), Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. EDT. How to watch: MW Network Key stats Wyoming…

Northern Iowa (1-0) at Wyoming (1-0), Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: MW Network

Key stats

Wyoming Offense

Overall: 426 yards per game (50th in FBS)

Passing: 260 yards per game (37th)

Rushing: 166 yards per game (61st)

Scoring: 10 points per game (118th)

Wyoming Defense

Overall: 228 yards per game (35th in FBS)

Passing: 139 yards per game (40th)

Rushing: 89 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 0 points per game (1st)

Northern Iowa Offense

Overall: 423 yards per game (25th in FCS)

Passing: 210 yards per game (41st)

Rushing: 213 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 38 points per game (19th)

Northern Iowa Defense

Overall: 336 yards per game (46th in FCS)

Passing: 189 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 147 yards per game (60th)

Scoring: 14 points per game (24th)

Wyoming is 24th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 20% of third downs.

Team leaders

Wyoming

Passing: Kaden Anderson, 260 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 52.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Sam Scott, 132 yards on 29 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Chris Durr Jr., 190 yards on 8 catches, 1 TD

Northern Iowa

Passing: Matthew Schecklman, 189 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 60.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Harrison Bey-Buie, 81 yards on 12 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Tysen Kershaw, 65 yards on 2 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Wyoming beat Akron 10-0 on Thursday, Aug. 28. Anderson led Wyoming with 260 yards on 19-of-36 passing (52.8%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball four times for 20 yards. Scott carried the ball 29 times for 132 yards. Durr had eight receptions for 190 yards and one touchdown.

Northern Iowa won 38-14 over Butler on Saturday, Aug. 30. Schecklman threw for 189 yards on 15-of-25 attempts (60.0%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball two times for 28 yards. Bey-Buie carried the ball 12 times for 81 yards and scored one touchdown. Kershaw put up 65 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Wyoming hosts Utah on Sept. 13. Northern Iowa hosts Eastern Washington on Sept. 13.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.