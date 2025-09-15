Wisconsin QB Billy Edwards Jr. is questionable to play vs. Maryland, his former team

It's still uncertain whether Wisconsin quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. will be healthy enough to play this weekend against Maryland, his former team, coach Luke Fickell said Monday.

Edwards has missed Wisconsin’s last two games after spraining his knee in the second quarter of a season-opening 17-0 victory over Miami (Ohio).

“It’s just going to be day to day,” Fickell said. “I think he warmed up Saturday and has continued to do things for us.”

Edwards transferred to Wisconsin after playing for Maryland from 2022-24. He was Maryland’s starting quarterback last season and completed 65% of his passes for 2,881 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions as the Terrapins went 4-8.

Danny O’Neil has filled in as Wisconsin’s starting quarterback since Edwards’ injury. The San Diego State transfer has completed 73% of his passes for 520 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has a touchdown run.

O’Neil went 11 of 17 for 117 yards with two interceptions and a touchdown pass Saturday in Wisconsin’s 38-14 loss at No. 14 Alabama.

Fickell said center Jake Renfro’s status for the Maryland game on Saturday also is uncertain. Renfro missed a 42-10 victory over Middle Tennessee on Sept. 6 with a knee issue. He played through the injury against Alabama but hurt his ankle in the process.

Saturday will be the Big Ten opener for both Wisconsin (2-1) and Maryland (3-0).

