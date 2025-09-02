Wisconsin preparing to start O’Neil at QB in place of the injured Edwards against Middle Tennessee

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell acknowledged Tuesday that quarterback Billy Edwards Jr.’s knee injury likely will prevent…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell acknowledged Tuesday that quarterback Billy Edwards Jr.’s knee injury likely will prevent him from playing Saturday against Middle Tennessee.

Edwards left the Badgers’ season-opening 17-0 victory over Miami (Ohio) on Thursday in the second quarter, with San Diego State transfer Danny O’Neil filling in for him the rest of the way. Initial reports have indicated Edwards has a sprained knee that has left his status as week to week.

“I don’t believe that Billy will be playing,” Fickell said. “He didn’t practice, so obviously Danny would be the guy we would go with, and Hunter (Simmons) would be the backup, and we’d just proceed from there.”

Wisconsin has grown accustomed to quarterback injuries. Tanner Mordecai missed 3 1/2 games with a broken hand in 2023. Last year, Tyler Van Dyke tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the Badgers’ third game and missed the rest of the season.

Edwards started to limp after handing the ball off early in the second quarter Thursday. He was making his Wisconsin debut after spending last season at Maryland, where he completed 65% of his passes for 2,881 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions for a team that went 4-8.

O’Neil went 12 of 19 for 120 yards with a touchdown and an interception after replacing Edwards. He also rushed for 13 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Last year, O’Neil started 11 games and completed 63.3% of his passes for 2,181 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions for a San Diego State team that finished 3-9.

“I played in 11 games last year, was in the fire, so being able to step into it tonight, it was nothing new,” O’Neil said Thursday. “It took maybe a drive or two to get my legs underneath me but eventually was just out there playing my game, playing my ball and trying to do my part to try to get the team in the end zone.”

O’Neil credited Edwards for helping him after the injury.

“It was great to have him in my ear on the sideline next to me,” O’Neil said. “I really do respect him for that. He could have been all upset and doing his own thing, but he was still locked into the game and being able to try and coach me up as much as he could in between drives.”

O’Neil also showcased his fiery nature against Miami (Ohio) from the way he was talking on the field. O’Neil says he tries to “have some fire” and “bring some juice to the huddle.”

“I think it’s authentic,” Fickell said. “I think he really does have a confidence in what he does, and you can see it every single day. But there’s a lot of growth, and I’m sure he will be the first to tell you while he was prepared, he also probably recognized some areas where, ‘OK, I’ve got to do a better job in my opportunities to run this team and run this offense.’”

Wisconsin will be playing a Middle Tennessee team that lost its opener 34-14 to Austin Peay, which marked the first time since 1987 that the Championship Subdivision school had beaten a Bowl Subdivision program.

