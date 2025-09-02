Wisconsin hosts Middle Tennessee in Week 2

Middle Tennessee (0-1) at Wisconsin (1-0), Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Wisconsin by…

Middle Tennessee (0-1) at Wisconsin (1-0), Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Wisconsin by 28.5. Against the spread: Wisconsin 0-1, Middle Tennessee 0-1.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Wisconsin Offense

Overall: 353 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 188 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 165 yards per game (63rd)

Scoring: 17 points per game (92nd)

Wisconsin Defense

Overall: 117 yards per game (4th in FBS)

Passing: 83 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 165 yards per game (8th)

Scoring: 0 points per game (1st)

Middle Tennessee Offense

Overall: 153 yards per game (134th in FBS)

Passing: 109 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 44 yards per game (130th)

Scoring: 14 points per game (105th)

Middle Tennessee Defense

Overall: 343 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 193 yards per game (75th)

Rushing: 44 yards per game (88th)

Scoring: 34 points per game (113th)

Middle Tennessee is 1st in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 0% of the time. Middle Tennessee ranks 135th on offense, converting on 0% of third downs.

Middle Tennessee leads the FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 100% of trips.

Middle Tennessee ranks 131st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 21:18, compared to Wisconsin’s 3rd-ranked average of 39:13.

Team leaders

WisconsinPassing: Danny O’Neil, 120 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 63.2 completion percentageRushing: Dilin Jones, 73 yards on 14 carries, 0 TDsReceiving: Vinny Anthony, 57 yards on 4 catches, 1 TD

Middle Tennessee

Passing: Nicholas Vattiato, 104 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 41.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Jekail Middlebrook, 48 yards on 11 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Nahzae Cox, 50 yards on 6 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Wisconsin won 17-0 over Miami (OH) on Thursday, Aug. 28. O’Neil threw for 120 yards on 12-of-19 attempts (63.2%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 11 times for 13 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jones carried the ball 14 times for 73 yards, adding three receptions for eight yards. Anthony recorded 57 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Middle Tennessee fell 34-14 to Austin Peay on Saturday, Aug. 30. Vattiato led Middle Tennessee with 104 yards on 15-of-36 passing (41.7%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Middlebrook carried the ball 11 times for 48 yards, adding two receptions for 21 yards. Cox recorded 50 yards on six catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

Wisconsin plays at Alabama on Sept. 13. Middle Tennessee plays at Nevada on Sept. 13.

