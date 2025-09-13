Live Radio
Home » College Football » Williams, Wood lead dominant…

Williams, Wood lead dominant ground game in Idaho’s 20-6 win over Utah Tech

The Associated Press

September 13, 2025, 7:09 PM

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Running back Art Williams rushed for 146 yards on 16 carries and quarterback Joshua Wood rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown on 11 attempts in Idaho’s 20-6 win over Utah Tech on Saturday afternoon.

Wood was 14-for-25 with 119 yards and a touchdown as a passer, and put the finishing touches on the victory with an 18-yard touchdown run with 6:27 remaining.

Bronson Barben led Utah Tech, going 12-for-20 with 111 yards.

Utah Tech’s highlights came from placekicker Ilya Uvaydov.

They stole a field goal at the end of the first half. With 17 seconds remaining, backup quarterback Reggie Graff had a 23-yard run. He completed a 15-yard pass play to Asa Chatman, leaving two seconds on the clock.

Uvaydov converted a career-long 55-yard field goal that had to be confirmed by replay after officials initially called the kick no good. Uvaydov also kicked a 53-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Utah Tech dropped to 0-3 and will begin its United Athletic Conference slate on September 27 at Austin Peay.

Idaho, ranked No. 10 in the FCS coaches poll, moved to 2-1 and will face San Jose State next week before beginning its Big Sky slate.

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up