Williams, Wood lead dominant ground game in Idaho’s 20-6 win over Utah Tech

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Running back Art Williams rushed for 146 yards on 16 carries and quarterback Joshua Wood rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown on 11 attempts in Idaho’s 20-6 win over Utah Tech on Saturday afternoon.

Wood was 14-for-25 with 119 yards and a touchdown as a passer, and put the finishing touches on the victory with an 18-yard touchdown run with 6:27 remaining.

Bronson Barben led Utah Tech, going 12-for-20 with 111 yards.

Utah Tech’s highlights came from placekicker Ilya Uvaydov.

They stole a field goal at the end of the first half. With 17 seconds remaining, backup quarterback Reggie Graff had a 23-yard run. He completed a 15-yard pass play to Asa Chatman, leaving two seconds on the clock.

Uvaydov converted a career-long 55-yard field goal that had to be confirmed by replay after officials initially called the kick no good. Uvaydov also kicked a 53-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Utah Tech dropped to 0-3 and will begin its United Athletic Conference slate on September 27 at Austin Peay.

Idaho, ranked No. 10 in the FCS coaches poll, moved to 2-1 and will face San Jose State next week before beginning its Big Sky slate.

