Williams accounts for six touchdowns, 493 yards in Southern Illinois’ 59-31 over SE Missouri State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — DJ Williams passed for four touchdowns and ran for two more in accounting for 493 yards offense to lead Southern Illinois to a 59-31 victory over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday night.

The senior was 18-of-26 passing for a career-high 342 yards and rushed for another career high of 151 yards on 10 carries.

Vinson Davis III had a career-high 185 yards on eight catches with two scores, including a 69-yarder. Lashaun Lester added two rushing touchdowns, including one of 42 yards for SIU (3-1), ranked No. 11 in the FCS coaches’ poll.

The teams combined 1,131 yards offense, SIU with 612 and SEMO 569, but the Redhawks (1-3) committed two turnovers that turned into touchdowns.

The Salukis took off to a 31-7 halftime lead with Williams passing for a 17-yard TD to Davis and rushing for two scores, including a 75-yarder on the first play from scrimmage.

SIU led 52-24 after the teams combined for 38 third-quarter points with Williams finishing the period with an 18-yard TD pass to Jay Jones.

Jax Leatherwood was 33-of-47 passing for a career-high 422 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Redhawks. Kalvin Gilbert had 125 yards receiving and Cam Pedro 105 with a TD. Brandon Epton Jr. added 94 yards rushing on 18 carries.

