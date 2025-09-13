White kicks 3 field goals, game-winner to lead No. 5 Rhode Island to 9-7 win over Holy Cross

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Garth White kicked three field goals, including a game-winning 41-yarder to lead No. 5 Rhode Island…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Garth White kicked three field goals, including a game-winning 41-yarder to lead No. 5 Rhode Island to a 9-7 win over Holy Cross on Saturday.

White provided the only scoring for Rhode Island, delivering 24- and 29-yard field goals in the first and second quarters before the deciding kick with 2:23 remaining in the game.

Rhode Island quarterback Devin Farell was 22 for 37 with 271 yards and an interception, connecting frequently with three receivers. Greg Gaines had six catches for 69 yards, Connor Finer had five catches for 80 yards and Marquis Buchanan had five catches for 84 yards.

Running back Antwain Littleton Jr. ran for 94 yards on 18 carries for URI.

Rhode Island was limited by their 11 penalties for 92 yards, compared to three for 43 yards on Holy Cross.

Holy Cross kicker Owen Saraceno missed a crucial field goal attempt from 37 yards with 12:28 remaining in the fourth quarter. Holy Cross was bailed out by a defensive pass interference call on a 3rd-and-22 to continue that drive.

Rhode Island moves to 3-0 after opening its season with two wins in the Coastal Athletic Association.

Holy Cross (0-3) has yet to begin its Patriot League schedule.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.