Western Michigan matches up against FCS Rhode Island

Rhode Island (4-0) at Western Michigan (1-3), Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Western…

Rhode Island (4-0) at Western Michigan (1-3), Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Western Michigan Offense

Overall: 253.8 yards per game (136th in FBS)

Passing: 141.8 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 112 yards per game (115th)

Scoring: 12.5 points per game (136th)

Western Michigan Defense

Overall: 345 yards per game (62nd in FBS)

Passing: 166 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 179 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 26.8 points per game (92nd)

Rhode Island Offense

Overall: 398.5 yards per game (31st in FCS)

Passing: 263.8 yards per game (21st)

Rushing: 134.8 yards per game (74th)

Scoring: 24.8 points per game (56th)

Rhode Island Defense

Overall: 301 yards per game (20th in FCS)

Passing: 135.8 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 166 yards per game (66th)

Scoring: 12.8 points per game (9th)

Team leaders

Western Michigan

Passing: Broc Lowry, 445 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 52.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Lowry, 175 yards on 41 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Tailique Williams, 186 yards on 10 catches, 0 TDs

Rhode Island

Passing: Devin Farrell, 1,055 yards, 6 TDs, 2 INTs, 58 completion percentage

Rushing: Antwain Littleton, 420 yards on 93 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Marquis Buchanan, 425 yards on 23 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Western Michigan won 14-13 over Toledo on Saturday, Sept. 20. Lowry led Western Michigan with 201 yards on 16-of-33 passing (48.5%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 18 times for 50 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Jalen Buckley had 21 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding one reception for -7 yards. Williams put up 112 yards on four catches.

Rhode Island beat LIU 28-7 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Farrell passed for 193 yards on 19-of-32 attempts (59.4%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball five times for 26 yards and one rushing touchdown. Littleton carried the ball 29 times for 119 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for two yards. Buchanan put up 103 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Western Michigan plays at UMass on Oct. 4. Rhode Island plays Brown on Oct. 3.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.