Western Kentucky hosts Nevada in Week 4

Nevada (1-2) at Western Kentucky (2-1), Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Western Kentucky…

Nevada (1-2) at Western Kentucky (2-1), Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Western Kentucky by 10.5. Against the spread: Western Kentucky 2-1, Nevada 1-2.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Western Kentucky Offense

Overall: 467.3 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 358 yards per game (8th)

Rushing: 109.3 yards per game (119th)

Scoring: 39 points per game (36th)

Western Kentucky Defense

Overall: 382.7 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 171.7 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 211 yards per game (128th)

Scoring: 25 points per game (86th)

Nevada Offense

Overall: 328.3 yards per game (107th in FBS)

Passing: 145 yards per game (122nd)

Rushing: 183.3 yards per game (52nd)

Scoring: 14.7 points per game (123rd)

Nevada Defense

Overall: 387.3 yards per game (97th in FBS)

Passing: 255.7 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 131.7 yards per game (68th)

Scoring: 25.7 points per game (92nd)

Nevada ranks 123rd in third down percentage, converting 29.7% of the time. Western Kentucky ranks 38th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 29.5%.

Nevada ranks 127th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin.

Western Kentucky ranks 102nd in the FBS averaging 64 penalty yards per game, compared to Nevada’s 43rd-ranked 43.7 per-game average.

Nevada ranks 127th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 62.5% of trips.

Team leaders

Western Kentucky

Passing: Maverick McIvor, 941 yards, 10 TDs, 1 INT, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Marvis Parrish, 93 yards on 23 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Moussa Barry, 210 yards on 11 catches, 0 TDs

Nevada

Passing: Chubba Purdy, 329 yards, 1 TD, 4 INTs, 55.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Purdy, 216 yards on 44 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Marcus Bellon, 153 yards on 11 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Western Kentucky fell 45-21 to Toledo on Saturday, Sept. 6. McIvor threw for 235 yards on 23-of-38 attempts (60.5%) with two touchdowns and one interception. Parrish carried the ball seven times for 22 yards, adding seven receptions for 28 yards. Barry had three receptions for 110 yards.

Nevada fell 14-13 to Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Sept. 13. Purdy passed for 88 yards on 5-of-7 attempts (71.4%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 46 yards. Herschel Turner carried the ball 12 times for 90 yards. Jordan Brown had five receptions for 58 yards.

Next game

Western Kentucky plays at Missouri State on Sept. 27. Nevada plays at Fresno State on Oct. 4.

