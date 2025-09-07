West Virginia squares off against Pittsburgh in Week 3

Pittsburgh (2-0) at West Virginia (1-1), Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN Key stats West Virginia…

Pittsburgh (2-0) at West Virginia (1-1), Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

West Virginia Offense

Overall: 437.5 yards per game (42nd in FBS)

Passing: 205 yards per game (81st)

Rushing: 232.5 yards per game (25th)

Scoring: 27.5 points per game (72nd)

West Virginia Defense

Overall: 276 yards per game (45th in FBS)

Passing: 158.5 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 117.5 yards per game (62nd)

Scoring: 10 points per game (23rd)

Pittsburgh Offense

Overall: 462 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Passing: 321 yards per game (16th)

Rushing: 141 yards per game (87th)

Scoring: 53 points per game (8th)

Pittsburgh Defense

Overall: 212.5 yards per game (15th in FBS)

Passing: 174 yards per game (52nd)

Rushing: 38.5 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 13 points per game (38th)

West Virginia ranks 116th in third down percentage, converting 29.2% of the time. Pittsburgh ranks 28th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 25%.

West Virginia is 122nd in the FBS averaging 77 penalty yards per game, compared to Pittsburgh’s 63rd-ranked 49 per-game average.

Pittsburgh is 61st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 83.3% of trips. West Virginia’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

Both teams rank low in time of possession. West Virginia is 133rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 23:38, while Pittsburgh’s 131st-ranked average is 23:57.

Team leaders

West Virginia

Passing: Nicco Marchiol, 402 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 69.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Jahiem White, 133 yards on 24 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Cam Vaughn, 169 yards on 9 catches, 1 TD

Pittsburgh

Passing: Eli Holstein, 519 yards, 8 TDs, 2 INTs, 70.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Desmond Reid, 112 yards on 18 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Raphael Williams, 166 yards on 7 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

West Virginia lost 17-10 to Ohio on Saturday, Sept. 6. Marchiol threw for 178 yards on 15-of-26 attempts (57.7%) with no touchdowns and one interception. White had 40 rushing yards on six carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for three yards. Jaden Bray had four receptions for 69 yards.

Pittsburgh won 45-17 over Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 6. Holstein threw for 304 yards on 21-of-28 attempts (75.0%) with four touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball four times for 36 yards. Reid carried the ball 10 times for 46 yards, adding five receptions for 69 yards. Williams had six receptions for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

West Virginia plays at Kansas on Sept. 20. Pittsburgh hosts Louisville on Sept. 27.

