West Virginia squares off against Ohio in Week 2

West Virginia (1-0) at Ohio (0-1), Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPNU Key stats West Virginia…

West Virginia (1-0) at Ohio (0-1), Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

West Virginia Offense

Overall: 625.0 yards per game (3rd in FBS)

Passing: 232.0 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 393.0 yards per game (3rd)

Scoring: 45.0 points per game (23rd)

West Virginia Defense

Overall: 123.0 yards per game (6th in FBS)

Passing: 70.0 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 393.0 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 3.0 points per game (11th)

Ohio Offense

Overall: 440.0 yards per game (44th in FBS)

Passing: 239.0 yards per game (56th)

Rushing: 201.0 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 31.0 points per game (57th)

Ohio Defense

Overall: 399.0 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 252.0 yards per game (108th)

Rushing: 201.0 yards per game (87th)

Scoring: 34.0 points per game (113th)

Both teams struggle defensively on third down. West Virginia is 24th in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 20.0% of third downs. Ohio ranks 8th, conceding on 10.0% of third downs.

West Virginia is 115th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Ohio’s 57th-ranked even margin.

West Virginia is 112th in the FBS averaging 69.0 penalty yards per game, compared to Ohio’s 41st-ranked 37.0 per-game average.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100.0% of trips to lead the FBS.

Team leaders

West VirginiaPassing: Nicco Marchiol, 224 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 85.0 completion percentageRushing: Jahiem White, 93 yards on 18 carries, 2 TDsReceiving: Cam Vaughn, 126 yards on 7 catches, 1 TD

Ohio

Passing: Parker Navarro, 239 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 67.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Navarro, 93 yards on 9 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Chase Hendricks, 115 yards on 9 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

West Virginia won 45-3 over Robert Morris on Saturday, Aug. 30. Marchiol threw for 224 yards on 17-of-20 attempts (85.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 56 yards and one rushing touchdown. White carried the ball 18 times for 93 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 12 yards. Vaughn recorded 126 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Ohio fell 34-31 to Rutgers on Thursday, Aug. 28. Navarro passed for 239 yards on 21-of-31 attempts (67.7%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 93 yards and one rushing touchdown. Sieh Bangura carried the ball 16 times for 86 yards, adding one reception for five yards. Hendricks had nine receptions for 115 yards.

Next game

West Virginia hosts Pittsburgh on Sept. 13. Ohio plays at Ohio State on Sept. 13.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.