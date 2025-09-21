West Virginia meets Utah in Big 12 play

Utah (3-1) at West Virginia (2-2), Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: FOX Key stats West Virginia…

Utah (3-1) at West Virginia (2-2), Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

West Virginia Offense

Overall: 408.3 yards per game (62nd in FBS)

Passing: 203 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 205.3 yards per game (34th)

Scoring: 24 points per game (92nd)

West Virginia Defense

Overall: 322.3 yards per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 191.5 yards per game (56th)

Rushing: 130.8 yards per game (59th)

Scoring: 21.3 points per game (60th)

Utah Offense

Overall: 453.5 yards per game (32nd in FBS)

Passing: 210.8 yards per game (84th)

Rushing: 242.8 yards per game (18th)

Scoring: 36.8 points per game (39th)

Utah Defense

Overall: 289 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Passing: 178.3 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 110.8 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 14.8 points per game (25th)

West Virginia ranks 132nd in third down percentage, converting 26.8% of the time. Utah ranks 40th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 32.1%.

West Virginia ranks 109th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Utah’s 39th-ranked +2 margin.

Utah is 112th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. West Virginia’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

West Virginia ranks 125th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:06, compared to Utah’s 20th-ranked average of 33:00.

Team leaders

West Virginia

Passing: Nicco Marchiol, 720 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 67.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Tye Edwards, 141 yards on 25 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Cam Vaughn, 214 yards on 14 catches, 1 TD

Utah

Passing: Devon Dampier, 790 yards, 7 TDs, 2 INTs, 70.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Dampier, 225 yards on 44 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Ryan Davis, 241 yards on 29 catches, 1 TD

Last game

West Virginia fell to Kansas 41-10 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Marchiol led West Virginia with 126 yards on 15-of-27 passing (55.6%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Jaylen Henderson carried the ball seven times for 79 yards and scored one touchdown. Cyncir Bowers had two receptions for 26 yards.

Utah fell 34-10 to Texas Tech on Saturday, Sept. 20. Dampier threw for 162 yards on 25-of-38 attempts (65.8%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 27 yards. NaQuari Rogers had 37 rushing yards on 10 carries. Dallen Bentley had six receptions for 75 yards.

Next game

West Virginia plays at BYU on Oct. 3. Utah hosts Arizona State on Oct. 11.

