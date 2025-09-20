West Georgia remains undefeated with 33-12 win over Eastern Kentucky

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — TJ Lester rushed for 108 yards with a touchdown, Jordan Dees had two receiving touchdowns and…

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — TJ Lester rushed for 108 yards with a touchdown, Jordan Dees had two receiving touchdowns and West Georgia defeated Eastern Kentucky 33-12 on Saturday night.

Dees scored on a 31-yard reception to make it 7-3 and had a 28-yarder from Davin Wydner 11 seconds before halftime for a 21-12 lead.

Festus Davies had a 53-yard scoop-and-score and a sack for a safety for the Wolves (4-0).

Wynder threw for 95 yards, completing 8 of 11 passes, five to Dees for 84 yards.

Eastern Kentucky quarterback Myles Burkett completed 21 of 41 passes for 203 yards and an interception.

Brayden Latham scored on a 45-yard run for the Colonels (1-3).

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.