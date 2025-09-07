Weaver passes for 294 yards and 3 TDs in 1st start, Hawaii beats Sam Houston 37-20

HONOLULU (AP) — Luke Weaver made his first career start for Hawaii and finished with 294 yards passing and three…

HONOLULU (AP) — Luke Weaver made his first career start for Hawaii and finished with 294 yards passing and three touchdowns, Giovanni Iovino had a 41-yard pick-6, and the Rainbow Warriors beat Sam Houston 37-20 on Saturday night.

Weaver led three scoring drives in the fourth quarter. The junior college transfer sandwiched touchdown passes to Pofele Ashlock for of 6 yards with 13:37 to play and 15 yards with 1:47 remaining around a 19-yard field goal by Kansei Matsuzawa.

Matsuzawa also made a 38-yarder as time expired in the first half and a 43-yard field goal early in the third quarter.

Ashlock finished with seven receptions for 125 yards. The 6-foot-2 junior has at least one catch in 27 consecutive games and has 22 receptions in three games this season.

Bearkats quarterback Mabrey Mettauer left the game early in the fourth quarter after a hard hit by Iovino. Mettauer, who started in place of Hunter Watson (undisclosed), was replaced by freshman Landyn Locke, who made his collegiate debut.

Mettauer finished 12-of-18 passing for 91 yards with an interception and added 45 yards rushing for Sam Houston (0-3). Locke completed 6 of 10 passes for 68 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown to Elijah Greene in the fourth quarter that trimmed the deficit to 27-20 with 8:15 to go.

Emon Allen returned an interception 66 yards for a touchdown for the Bearkats in the third quarter.

Hawaii quarterback Micah Alejado (leg) did not play.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.