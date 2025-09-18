Washington visits Washington State in Week 4

Washington (2-0) at Washington State (2-1), Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Washington by…

Washington (2-0) at Washington State (2-1), Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Washington by 19.5. Against the spread: Washington 0-1, Washington State 1-2.

How to watch: CBS

Key stats

Washington Offense

Overall: 568.5 yards per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 265 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 303.5 yards per game (4th)

Scoring: 54 points per game (3rd)

Washington Defense

Overall: 241.5 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 161 yards per game (31st)

Rushing: 80.5 yards per game (16th)

Scoring: 15.5 points per game (37th)

Washington State Offense

Overall: 294 yards per game (120th in FBS)

Passing: 225.3 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 68.7 yards per game (133rd)

Scoring: 19.7 points per game (110th)

Washington State Defense

Overall: 282 yards per game (40th in FBS)

Passing: 137.7 yards per game (22nd)

Rushing: 144.3 yards per game (85th)

Scoring: 27.3 points per game (97th)

Washington State is 98th in third down percentage, converting 36.4% of the time. Washington ranks 28th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 28%.

Washington State is 123rd in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to Washington’s 51st-ranked +1 margin.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100% of trips to lead the FBS.

Washington State is 66th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 30:26, compared to Washington’s 3rd-ranked average of 35:56.

Team leaders

Washington

Passing: Demond Williams Jr., 480 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 69.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Jonah Coleman, 288 yards on 39 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Denzel Boston, 142 yards on 10 catches, 1 TD

Washington State

Passing: Jaxon Potter, 604 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 70.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Kirby Vorhees, 119 yards on 25 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Tony Freeman, 154 yards on 16 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Washington won 70-10 over UC Davis on Saturday, Sept. 6. Williams led Washington with 254 yards on 16-of-25 passing (64.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 64 yards and one rushing touchdown. Coleman had 111 rushing yards on 15 carries and five touchdowns, adding one reception for 24 yards. Dezmen Roebuck recorded 77 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Washington State lost 59-10 to North Texas on Saturday, Sept. 13. Potter led Washington State with 139 yards on 16-of-23 passing (69.6%) for no touchdowns and three interceptions. Vorhees carried the ball six times for 33 yards, adding two receptions for -1 yards. Carter Pabst had three receptions for 65 yards.

Next game

Washington hosts No. 1 Ohio State on Sept. 27. Washington State plays at Colorado State on Sept. 27.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.