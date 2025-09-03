Washington takes on FCS UC Davis

UC Davis (1-0) at Washington (1-0), Sept. 6 at 11 p.m. EDT. How to watch: BTN Key stats Washington Offense…

UC Davis (1-0) at Washington (1-0), Sept. 6 at 11 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Washington Offense

Overall: 509 yards per game (18th in FBS)

Passing: 226 yards per game (67th)

Rushing: 283 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 38 points per game (41st)

Washington Defense

Overall: 265 yards per game (49th in FBS)

Passing: 180 yards per game (69th)

Rushing: 85 yards per game (44th)

Scoring: 21 points per game (86th)

UC Davis Offense

Overall: 417 yards per game (26th in FCS)

Passing: 253 yards per game (24th)

Rushing: 164 yards per game (37th)

Scoring: 31 points per game (27th)

UC Davis Defense

Overall: 353 yards per game (51st in FCS)

Passing: 272 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 81 yards per game (24th)

Scoring: 24 points per game (52nd)

Washington ranks 8th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 36:44.

Team leaders

Washington

Passing: Demond Williams Jr., 226 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 75.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Jonah Coleman, 177 yards on 24 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Denzel Boston, 92 yards on 5 catches, 1 TD

UC Davis

Passing: Caden Pinnick, 253 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 67.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Jordan Fisher, 105 yards on 16 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Samuel Gbatu Jr., 93 yards on 4 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Washington defeated Colorado State 38-21 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Williams led Washington with 226 yards on 18-of-24 passing (75.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 68 yards. Coleman carried the ball 24 times for 177 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding one reception for 22 yards. Boston recorded 92 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

UC Davis defeated Utah Tech 31-24 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Pinnick passed for 253 yards on 21-of-31 attempts (67.7%) with three touchdowns and one interception. Fisher had 105 rushing yards on 16 carries and one touchdown. Gbatu recorded 93 yards on four catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

Washington plays at Washington State on Sept. 20. UC Davis hosts Southern Utah on Sept. 20.

