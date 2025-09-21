Wake Forest takes on No. 16 Georgia Tech in ACC play

No. 16 Georgia Tech (4-0) at Wake Forest (2-1), Sept. 27 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN Key…

No. 16 Georgia Tech (4-0) at Wake Forest (2-1), Sept. 27 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Wake Forest Offense

Overall: 400.3 yards per game (67th in FBS)

Passing: 246.3 yards per game (56th)

Rushing: 154 yards per game (78th)

Scoring: 25.3 points per game (88th)

Wake Forest Defense

Overall: 317 yards per game (46th in FBS)

Passing: 184.7 yards per game (46th)

Rushing: 132.3 yards per game (61st)

Scoring: 17.7 points per game (37th)

Georgia Tech Offense

Overall: 492.3 yards per game (18th in FBS)

Passing: 243 yards per game (60th)

Rushing: 249.3 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 38.8 points per game (31st)

Georgia Tech Defense

Overall: 335 yards per game (56th in FBS)

Passing: 179.8 yards per game (40th)

Rushing: 155.3 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 19.3 points per game (46th)

Wake Forest is 132nd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 62.5% of trips. Georgia Tech’s red zone defense ranks 62nd at 81.8%.

Wake Forest ranks 117th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:59.

Team leaders

Wake Forest

Passing: Robby Ashford, 697 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs, 63.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Demond Claiborne, 247 yards on 25 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Chris Barnes, 248 yards on 12 catches, 0 TDs

Georgia Tech

Passing: Haynes King, 515 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 69.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Jamal Haynes, 290 yards on 49 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Isiah Canion, 154 yards on 10 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Wake Forest fell to North Carolina State 34-24 on Thursday, Sept. 11. Ashford passed for 252 yards on 21-of-35 attempts (60.0%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 21 yards and one rushing touchdown. Claiborne carried the ball 12 times for 35 yards and scored one touchdown, adding eight receptions for 33 yards. Barnes put up 76 yards on three catches.

Georgia Tech beat Temple 45-24 on Saturday, Sept. 20. King threw for 161 yards on 13-of-18 attempts (72.2%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 15 yards and one rushing touchdown. Haynes carried the ball 12 times for 107 yards, adding four receptions for 39 yards. Canion had two receptions for 44 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Wake Forest plays at Virginia Tech on Oct. 4. Georgia Tech hosts Virginia Tech on Oct. 11.

