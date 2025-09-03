Wake Forest takes on FCS Western Carolina

Western Carolina (0-1) at Wake Forest (1-0), Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ACC Network Extra Key…

Western Carolina (0-1) at Wake Forest (1-0), Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ACC Network Extra

Key stats

Wake Forest Offense

Overall: 348 yards per game (86th in FBS)

Passing: 218 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 130 yards per game (83rd)

Scoring: 10 points per game (118th)

Wake Forest Defense

Overall: 307 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 149 yards per game (45th)

Rushing: 158 yards per game (94th)

Scoring: 9 points per game (35th)

Western Carolina Offense

Overall: 454 yards per game (18th in FCS)

Passing: 233 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 221 yards per game (18th)

Scoring: 45 points per game (11th)

Western Carolina Defense

Overall: 627 yards per game (115th in FCS)

Passing: 292 yards per game (91st)

Rushing: 335 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 52 points per game (104th)

Wake Forest is 112th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 47.4% of third downs.

Wake Forest ranks 119th in the FBS with 75 penalty yards per game.

Wake Forest is 16th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 35:01.

Team leaders

Wake Forest

Passing: Robby Ashford, 218 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 71.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Ashford, 42 yards on 18 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Eni Falayi, 52 yards on 4 catches, 0 TDs

Western Carolina

Passing: Bennett Judy, 151 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 55.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Patrick Boyd Jr., 142 yards on 15 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Malik Knight, 69 yards on 1 catch, 1 TD

Last game

Wake Forest defeated Kennesaw State 10-9 on Friday, Aug. 29. Ashford passed for 218 yards on 20-of-28 attempts (71.4%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 18 times for 42 yards and one rushing touchdown. Ty Clark had 37 rushing yards on 11 carries, adding two receptions for eight yards. Falayi recorded 52 yards on four catches.

Western Carolina fell 52-45 to Gardner-Webb on Saturday, Aug. 30. Judy passed for 151 yards on 15-of-27 attempts (55.6%) with two touchdowns and one interception. Boyd had 142 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 21 yards. Knight recorded 69 yards on one catch with one touchdown.

Next game

Wake Forest hosts North Carolina State on Sept. 11. Western Carolina hosts Elon on Sept. 13.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.