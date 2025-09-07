Wake Forest hosts NC State in ACC play

NC State (2-0) at Wake Forest (2-0), Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN Key stats Wake…

NC State (2-0) at Wake Forest (2-0), Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Wake Forest Offense

Overall: 445.0 yards per game (41st in FBS)

Passing: 243.5 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 201.5 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 26.0 points per game (80th)

Wake Forest Defense

Overall: 272.5 yards per game (41st in FBS)

Passing: 176.5 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 96.0 yards per game (44th)

Scoring: 9.5 points per game (21st)

NC State Offense

Overall: 419.5 yards per game (55th in FBS)

Passing: 259.0 yards per game (40th)

Rushing: 160.5 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 29.5 points per game (60th)

NC State Defense

Overall: 463.5 yards per game (124th in FBS)

Passing: 320.0 yards per game (133rd)

Rushing: 143.5 yards per game (85th)

Scoring: 24.0 points per game (85th)

NC State ranks 127th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 54.3% of third downs.

Wake Forest is 131st in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 40.0% of trips. NC State’s red zone defense ranks 20th at 62.5%.

Team leaders

Wake Forest

Passing: Robby Ashford, 445 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 66.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Demond Claiborne, 212 yards on 13 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Chris Barnes, 172 yards on 9 catches, 0 TDs

NC State

Passing: CJ Bailey, 518 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 70.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Daylan Smothers, 216 yards on 39 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Wesley Grimes, 154 yards on 6 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Wake Forest won 42-10 over Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 6. Ashford passed for 227 yards on 13-of-22 attempts (59.1%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball seven times for 66 yards and one rushing touchdown. Claiborne had 193 rushing yards on 10 carries and three touchdowns, adding two receptions for -2 yards. Barnes put up 149 yards on six catches.

NC State won 35-31 over Virginia on Saturday, Sept. 6. Bailey threw for 200 yards on 16-of-23 attempts (69.6%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 44 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Smothers had 140 rushing yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 13 yards. Terrell Anderson recorded 44 yards on three catches.

Next game

Wake Forest hosts Georgia Tech on Sept. 27. NC State plays at Duke on Sept. 20.

