Visperas, rushing game power Tennessee Tech over Chattanooga 45-17

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kekoa Visperas threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns, Aidan Littles and Quintell Quinn combined for 148 rushing yards and two scores, and Tennessee Tech cruised to a 45-17 win over Chattanooga on Saturday.

A 21-point first quarter set the tempo for the FCS No. 17 Golden Eagles (2-0), who had 513 yards of total offense. Tennessee Tech has won their first two games for the first time since 2012.

A potent rushing attack saw three Eagles score on the ground, highlighted by Littles’ 48-yard dash to the goal line in the first quarter. Q’Daryius Jennings added 42 yards and a touchdown.

Visperas completed 18 of 27 passes, and Jace Wilson saw his only pass of the game go 52 yards to Luke Shields for a late touchdown.

Theron Gaines led the defense with seven total tackles and one sack. Devin Hunter grabbed the lone Eagles interception in the third quarter.

For the Mocs (0-2), Camden Orth was 22-for-45 passing with 249 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Chattanooga has lost their first two games for the second straight year after an FCS playoff appearance in 2023.

