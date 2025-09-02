Virginia visits NC State in ACC matchup

Virginia (1-0) at NC State (1-0), Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: NC State…

Virginia (1-0) at NC State (1-0), Sept. 6 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: NC State by 2.5. Against the spread: NC State 0-1, Virginia 1-0.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

NC State Offense

Overall: 423.0 yards per game (52nd in FBS)

Passing: 318.0 yards per game (16th)

Rushing: 105.0 yards per game (99th)

Scoring: 24.0 points per game (74th)

NC State Defense

Overall: 413.0 yards per game (107th in FBS)

Passing: 383.0 yards per game (133rd)

Rushing: 105.0 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 17.0 points per game (69th)

Virginia Offense

Overall: 454.0 yards per game (39th in FBS)

Passing: 290.0 yards per game (25th)

Rushing: 164.0 yards per game (65th)

Scoring: 48.0 points per game (19th)

Virginia Defense

Overall: 254.0 yards per game (43rd in FBS)

Passing: 163.0 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 164.0 yards per game (47th)

Scoring: 7.0 points per game (20th)

Virginia is 2nd in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 7.1% of third downs.

NC State is 98th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Virginia’s 31st-ranked +1 margin.

NC State is 86th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75.0% of trips. Virginia’s red zone defense ranks 10th at 50.0%.

Team leaders

NC StatePassing: CJ Bailey, 318 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 70.6 completion percentageRushing: Daylan Smothers, 76 yards on 22 carries, 1 TDReceiving: Wesley Grimes, 121 yards on 4 catches, 1 TD

Virginia

Passing: Chandler Morris, 264 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 70.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Morris, 50 yards on 5 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Cameron Ross, 124 yards on 7 catches, 1 TD

Last game

NC State won 24-17 over East Carolina on Thursday, Aug. 28. Bailey passed for 318 yards on 24-of-34 attempts (70.6%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball seven times for 21 yards and one rushing touchdown. Smothers carried the ball 22 times for 76 yards and scored one touchdown, adding four receptions for 30 yards. Grimes put up 121 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Virginia defeated Coastal Carolina 48-7 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Morris led Virginia with 264 yards on 19-of-27 passing (70.4%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 50 yards. Noah Vaughn carried the ball 10 times for 45 yards. Ross recorded 124 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Next game

NC State plays at Wake Forest on Sept. 11. Virginia hosts William & Mary on Sept. 13.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.