Virginia Tech visits NC State in ACC matchup

Virginia Tech (1-3) at NC State (3-1), Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

NC State Offense

Overall: 445 yards per game (38th in FBS)

Passing: 270.8 yards per game (33rd)

Rushing: 174.3 yards per game (65th)

Scoring: 31.5 points per game (63rd)

NC State Defense

Overall: 414 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 290.3 yards per game (133rd)

Rushing: 123.8 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 29.3 points per game (107th)

Virginia Tech Offense

Overall: 369.5 yards per game (86th in FBS)

Passing: 232 yards per game (69th)

Rushing: 137.5 yards per game (96th)

Scoring: 23.8 points per game (95th)

Virginia Tech Defense

Overall: 371.3 yards per game (84th in FBS)

Passing: 213.8 yards per game (76th)

Rushing: 157.5 yards per game (86th)

Scoring: 29.8 points per game (111th)

NC State is 127th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 48.4% of the time. Virginia Tech ranks 37th on offense, converting on 46.4% of third downs.

Virginia Tech ranks 112th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on % of trips.

NC State is 24th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 32:34.

Team leaders

NC State

Passing: CJ Bailey, 1,083 yards, 7 TDs, 4 INTs, 71.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Daylan Smothers, 503 yards on 80 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Terrell Anderson, 273 yards on 15 catches, 2 TDs

Virginia Tech

Passing: Kyron Drones, 928 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 63 completion percentage

Rushing: Marcellous Hawkins, 187 yards on 40 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Donavon Greene, 203 yards on 10 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

NC State fell to Duke 45-33 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Bailey led NC State with 364 yards on 29-of-39 passing (74.4%) for two touchdowns and three interceptions. Smothers carried the ball 17 times for 123 yards and scored one touchdown, adding five receptions for 41 yards. Anderson had six receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Virginia Tech beat Wofford 38-6 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Drones led Virginia Tech with 307 yards on 27-of-32 passing (84.4%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 17 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Hawkins carried the ball 13 times for 79 yards, adding two receptions for 27 yards. P.J. Prioleau recorded 65 yards on seven catches.

Next game

NC State hosts Campbell on Oct. 4. Virginia Tech hosts Wake Forest on Oct. 4.

