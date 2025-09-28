Virginia Tech takes on Wake Forest in ACC play

Wake Forest (2-2) at Virginia Tech (2-3), Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. EDT. How to watch: The CW Key stats…

Wake Forest (2-2) at Virginia Tech (2-3), Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

Virginia Tech Offense

Overall: 376.8 yards per game (79th in FBS)

Passing: 221 yards per game (77th)

Rushing: 155.8 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 23.6 points per game (96th)

Virginia Tech Defense

Overall: 356.8 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 219 yards per game (78th)

Rushing: 137.8 yards per game (65th)

Scoring: 28 points per game (100th)

Wake Forest Offense

Overall: 411 yards per game (58th in FBS)

Passing: 243 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 168 yards per game (66th)

Scoring: 26.3 points per game (82nd)

Wake Forest Defense

Overall: 340.5 yards per game (57th in FBS)

Passing: 200.5 yards per game (56th)

Rushing: 140 yards per game (67th)

Scoring: 20.8 points per game (52nd)

Wake Forest ranks 127th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 69.2% of trips.

Wake Forest is 118th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:03, compared to Virginia Tech’s 45th-ranked average of 31:21.

Team leaders

Virginia Tech

Passing: Kyron Drones, 1,105 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 62.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Terion Stewart, 239 yards on 26 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Ayden Greene, 244 yards on 15 catches, 1 TD

Wake Forest

Passing: Robby Ashford, 916 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs, 59.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Demond Claiborne, 366 yards on 46 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Chris Barnes, 287 yards on 15 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Virginia Tech won 23-21 over North Carolina State on Saturday, Sept. 27. Drones led Virginia Tech with 177 yards on 20-of-34 passing (58.8%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Stewart had 174 rushing yards on 15 carries. Greene recorded 44 yards on three catches.

Wake Forest fell 30-29 to Georgia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 27. Ashford threw for 219 yards on 13-of-28 attempts (46.4%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 82 yards and one rushing touchdown. Claiborne carried the ball 21 times for 119 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding two receptions for nine yards. Micah Mays Jr. had two receptions for 65 yards.

Next game

Virginia Tech plays at No. 17 Georgia Tech on Oct. 11. Wake Forest plays at Oregon State on Oct. 11.

